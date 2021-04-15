Thune returns from southern border with serious message for Biden

Washington (KOTA) - After returning from a recent trip to the southern border, U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued a statement about the humanitarian and security crises that have become increasingly perilous in the months since President Biden took office.

The senator detailed his firsthand account of what he witnessed at the border, while urging President Biden to take action and fix what has become a critically dangerous situation for The United States.

Thune emphasized the need for immediate immigration policy reform to both protect the vulnerable children at the border entry-points, and the citizens of our country whose safety and economic stability he sees as endangered by the current administration’s irresponsible immigration policies.

“Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children crossed our southern border in March alone,” said Thune. “That’s 19,000 children making an incredibly dangerous journey without their parents, at the mercy of smugglers, human traffickers, or any other dangerous individual they encounter.”

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 172,000 encounters with individuals attempting to cross our southern border in March alone,” he said. “One facility we visited was at 16 times its allotted capacity.”

Thune said that although President Biden would like to attribute the crisis at the border to the previous administration, the responsibility is very much a result of the current administration’s policies, including the active reversal of some highly-effective measures that former President Trump had put into place to prevent what has become a clear escalation of illegal immigration and border instability.

The Governor noted that Biden rescinded the declaration of a national emergency at our southern border as soon as he took office in January.

He likened Biden’s actions to a declaration that the United States’ borders were effectively open. “The message received by prospective migrants has been: If you can make it to the U.S. border and claim asylum, whether legitimate or not – even if you illegally cross the border – you’re in.”

Thune emphasized that Biden has the power to make the necessary policy changes to enforce strict immigration laws and serious border security if only he is willing.

Although the vast majority of people attempting to illegally cross our borders are simply looking for a better life, there exists the absolute threat of imminently dangerous individuals crossing over into our communities as well.

“And that represents a real danger to Americans.”

Thune concluded his remarks by saying that he hopes the president will take action.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.