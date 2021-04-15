Advertisement

Texas students disciplined over ‘slave auction’ on Snapchat

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEDO, Texas (AP) - Students at a North Texas high school are being disciplined for their role in a mock slave auction they conducted on social media.

Civil rights activists tell the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that a group of students at a ninth-grade school campus in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo set up a “slave auction” of Black classmates on Snapchat.

Aledo school Superintendent Susan Bohn said district officials learned more than two weeks ago of students cyberbullying other students based on their race. The district didn’t specify what discipline has been dealt out to the students.

Eddie Burnett, president of Parker County NAACP, said he plans to take up the matter with the Aledo Independent School District board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man identified again by 11-year-old in retrial
Noem says South Dakota won’t take illegal immigrants
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys...
UPDATE: Both boys have been found
taser vs gun
EXPLAINER: How does an officer use a gun instead of a Taser?
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Six people determined to be involved in April 9 shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn

Latest News

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in finding the...
Penn. Co. Sheriff’s Office thanks public in the finding of two children
A group of ninth-grade students has been disciplined for cyberbullying other students based on...
Texas students allegedly pretended to sell Black classmates in online 'slave auction'
An officer was shot multiple times Wednesday during a traffic stop in Burleson, Texas, police...
1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to Texas officer shooting
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, accompanied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
Senate breaks filibuster on Asian-American hate crime bill