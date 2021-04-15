Advertisement

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers for Thursday

kota background
kota background(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There were 235 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 120,005. No new deaths have been reported.

Pennington County saw 11 newly reported cases, Meade County reported 4 new cases, both Fall River and Dewey counties had 3 new cases, and Corson, Butte and Lawrence counties each had 1 new case.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4 to 109.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 51.46% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 37.03% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem says South Dakota won’t take illegal immigrants
Rapid City man identified again by 11-year-old in retrial
taser vs gun
EXPLAINER: How does an officer use a gun instead of a Taser?
Businesses in South Dakota are needing to fill vacancies at the businesses.
As job openings surpass 23,000, South Dakota businesses see lack of people applying
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Private businesses requiring vaccine passports similar to “no shoes, no shirt, no service.”

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Andouille and Pasta Skillet
Cooking with Eric - Andouille and Pasta Skillet
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
SD Secretary of Health “optimistic” J&J shots will resume distribution
The Black Hills State softball team is led by three talented sisters. Congrats on being our...
BHSU Sisters-Gustafson Builders Athletes of the Week
Thune says border crisis ‘real danger’