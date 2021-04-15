Advertisement

Snowy and Cold through Friday; Warmer this Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A slow moving upper level low will spread light snow across much of our area through Friday morning. The heaviest snow will fall along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor. In the Black Hills on west, 3″ to 6″ will fall, causing tricky driving conditions. In Rapid City, 1″-2″ is possible, with the highest totals on the west and south sides of town.

This low moves away late Friday, and drier, warmer weather is expected this weekend with 50s in the forecast Sunday.

A strong cold front will blow through Sunday night into Monday, bringing gusty winds and colder temperatures. A few snow flurries will be possible with that front, with the best chance of any significant snow in Wyoming and the northern Hills.

