Snow and Rain Thursday and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Black Hills region starting at midnight tonight and then ending Friday morning at 6AM.

A storm system will bring a two-day stretch of mostly light snowfall. This low pressure system is a slow mover that will stay mostly over eastern Wyoming and parts of western South Dakota. This latest isn’t carrying with it so much wind as much as it is much-needed moisture. We’ll take this inconvenience this time because of how dry we have been so far this year.

The moisture will start moving into our area in the overnight hours, and then spread to much of northeast Wyoming and southwest South Dakota, starting late tonight and early Thursday. Most of the advised area will see in upwards of 3-7″ with isolated 4-8″ possible in the higher elevations on the Wyoming side.

This mid-April storm is going to slow us down a bit, but will then make way for sunnier weather for the weekend.

The snow isn’t all that unusual this time of year, but it is still interesting considering how warm we started off the month and how far we are into the month of April. April is the month when we see the most snow.

Expect two days of snow out of this round with clearing skies into Saturday and Sunday. After that we will look at the skies for another round of winter precipitation to start the next week, with sunnier and closer to normal conditions after that.

