Advertisement

SD Secretary of Health “optimistic” J&J shots will resume distribution

Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While South Dakota continues to be a national leader in the vaccine rollout, adverse reactions to a specific shot are proving to be a minor setback in the inoculation effort.

On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) coronavirus vaccine following six confirmed cases of severe blood clots in vaccine recipients.

The vaccine is temporarily on hold as health officials study the side effects of the dose, but South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says to expect the Johnson version to re-enter the overall supply.

”We are optimistic that we will be seeing that vaccine back into our vaccine supply, but I understand people might have questions about that,” Malsam-Rysdon said. ”[We] really want to drive people to trusted sources of information about vaccines, about their safety and about their efficacy.”

So far, more than 7 million people have already received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem says South Dakota won’t take illegal immigrants
Rapid City man identified again by 11-year-old in retrial
taser vs gun
EXPLAINER: How does an officer use a gun instead of a Taser?
Businesses in South Dakota are needing to fill vacancies at the businesses.
As job openings surpass 23,000, South Dakota businesses see lack of people applying
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Private businesses requiring vaccine passports similar to “no shoes, no shirt, no service.”

Latest News

The Black Hills State softball team is led by three talented sisters. Congrats on being our...
BHSU Sisters-Gustafson Builders Athletes of the Week
Thune says border crisis ‘real danger’
Thune says border crisis ‘real danger’
Joyce story - VOD - clipped version
Joyce Jefferson interview