Cooking with Eric - Andouille and Pasta Skillet

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a super simple recipe again featuring Andouille sausage. This time, a one pot meal, so to speak that would be a good go-to any night of the week.

First, in a tablespoon of olive oil I want to brown a half pound or so of sliced Andouille sausage. If not precooked, make sure you cook until done. Add a half cup diced onion and a half cup diced red bell pepper. Also add 3 minced garlic cloves. Cook until vegetables are softened and garlic is translucent.

Then add a can of diced tomatoes, drained, and 2 cups of chicken broth. Then add a half cup of milk, a half teaspoon of ground black pepper and a quarter teaspoon of red pepper flakes. Finally, add 8 ounces of uncooked elbow macaroni. Bring to a boil then turn heat down and simmer, covered until pasta is done.

Alternatively, you can cook pasta ahead of time according to package directions and simply stir into the skillet and serve after heated through.

When ready to serve, remove skillet from heat and sprinkle with a cup of pepper jack cheese. Serve when cheese is melted.

