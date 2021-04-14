Advertisement

Patience is key when gardening in South Dakota weather

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today (Wednesday) marks the calendar for National Gardening Day and despite the colder weather there are some things you can start to plant.

Eager gardeners can kick off the early stages of the planting season with onions, potatoes, or asparagus roots.

And although it may be tempting with South Dakota’s unpredictable weather…patience is key with planting any of your warm-weather crops.

“We’ve had some really nice weather and it seems like every spring or a many time the first half of April is rather nice and then we get a week or two of not terrible weather but a little cooler and some frost,” said the owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse in Rapid City. “Last weekend with it 65 degrees you would have thought it was the middle of May instead of April, but we try not to encourage people to get excited too soon because we all know if you’ve been around South Dakota long enough that it’s probably not here to stay.”

Cool-weather plants like broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, and kale can all withstand a little frost.

Starting a garden inside is another way to get a head start on spring planting, but just be aware this is only a short-term solution as plants grow best in natural sunlight.

