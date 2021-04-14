Advertisement

Noem says South Dakota won’t take illegal immigrants

(KOTA)
By Jill Sears
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem released a statement this morning on Twitter about the ongoing crisis of illegal immigration at our southern boarder which has seen a significant increase since President Biden took office in January 2021.

“South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants... call me when you’re an American,” said Noem.

The governor remains steadfast in her stance on immigration: that immigrants are welcome in the state of South Dakota when they come to our country legally and become legal citizens of the United States. Conversely the Governor staunchly opposes those who enter our Country illegally.

