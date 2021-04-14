Advertisement

Minnesota COVID-19 outbreak linked to wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls

By Jill Sears
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - A wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls has been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Northland Youth Wrestling Association State Wrestling Tournament took place between March 31 and April 3.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 64 school teams from at least 52 counties participated in the event. Those counties included Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Pennington, Todd, Wadena, Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet and Waseca.

As of Monday, at least 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been linked to the tournament which hosted nearly 2000 youth wrestlers. The infections include residents of Le Sueur and Rice counties in Minnesota.

Health officials are urging anyone who attended the state wrestling tournament last week in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to get tested immediately for COVID-19.

A mask mandate in Sioux Falls expired on March 13.

The arena encouraged masks and social distancing, but it was not required.

