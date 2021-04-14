Advertisement

Defense tries to discredit witnesses’ testimonies in Guzman trial

(KOTA)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The re-trial in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City for Theodore Guzman ... the man accused of raping 3 girls under the age of 13 and touching a girl under the age of 16 ... is now in the hands of the jury.

Both sides made their closing arguments in the case this afternoon.

The separate viewing room due to COVID-19 was full as people watched Guzman’s lawyer try to discredit the reliability of the victims’ testimonies.

He asked for the jury to not focus on the witnesses’ examinations ... but on the forensic videos taken in 2018 …claiming there are too many differences between the stories and saying the girls have been influenced and manipulated over time.

The prosecution argued that the defense is trying to distract the jury from the truth and said the entire trial must be considered when reaching a verdict.

Guzman is facing three first-degree rape charges ... each carrying a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if he’s convicted.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man identified again by 11-year-old in retrial
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys...
UPDATE: Both boys have been found
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Six people determined to be involved in April 9 shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn
taser vs gun
EXPLAINER: How does an officer use a gun instead of a Taser?
Cabin that started on fire
Cabin started on fire causing 18 acre wildfire

Latest News

ICWA case continues to cause controversy
Indian Child Welfare Act case stirs change
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
Garden spot
Patience is key when gardening in South Dakota weather
Brett Lamb returns to Black Hills State after overcoming Leukemia
After tackling Leukemia off the field, Brett Lamb returns to tackling opponents on the field