Cooking Beef with Eric - Sausage and Beef Chili

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a filling chili recipe full of spice and zest.

First, brown a half pound of ground beef until no longer pink; drain. In the same skillet sauté a cup of diced onion and red bell pepper until softened. Add 3 cloves of minced garlic and continue to cook until garlic is translucent. Return beef to the skillet, stir to combine then place in the bottom of a crock pot.

Next add a pound of sliced andouille sausage - if uncooked, brown in the skillet before adding to the crockpot.

Stir in 2 cans of diced fire-roasted tomatoes, a can of green chilies and a half can of diced jalapenos. Add an 8oz can of tomato sauce and a can of black beans, drained and beans rinsed.

For the spices, add 1 1/2 TB chili powder and a teaspoon of cumin. Also add a teaspoon of grill seasoning, such as Montreal Seasoning and a half teaspoon of ground black pepper. Throw in a quarter teaspoon of red pepper flakes and a teaspoon of salt, if desired.

Cover and cook on LOW for 6 hours or HIGH for 3 hours then serve, topped with sour cream and cilantro if desired.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.