Tuesday’s Sun and Clouds

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The wind wraps up in about 24 hours. Until then expect gusts over 40 mph overnight and into the day Tuesday. After the wind dies down, we will see clouds gradually thicken through Wednesday.

Our big story this week will be the snow that could end up being a travel problem starting later in the day Thursday and rolling through Friday. I am looking at models giving us about six inches of wet snow as the low comes into the region by way of the Rockies drawing up some moisture from south of here.

What I find interesting is the temperature profile that really doesn’t change all that much. Thanks to the moisture and the ongoing dance we have going with the cloud cover, our temperatures are not moving all that much from daytime to night.

Because of the amount of uncertainty still associated with this next low, I will be conservative with my forecasting totals right now, and I will call for about with 1 to 4″ in Rapid City and more in the Black Hills and Northern Hills.

Then the sun comes back out by the weekend and we hover at normal to just above normal Saturday through next Monday.

Tonight in the upper 30s and mostly to partly cloudy and 45° and very windy Tuesday.

