Rapid City’s garbage truck naming contest enters voting phase

(WTVY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time we’ve all been waiting for. This week the City’s ‘Name The Garbage Truck’ contest is entering its voting phase and that means the public is getting the chance to weigh in and make selections to name nine City garbage trucks.

Last month, the City’s Solid Waste Division requested garbage truck name submissions for the contest and officials reported an overwhelming response.  By this weekend’s deadline, 315 names were submitted.

The 315 submissions have now been narrowed down to 35 finalist and from those, the coveted 9 names will be chosen.

The 35 finalists – in alphabetical order, Atake-a the trash, Bounty, Brutus, Calamity Trash, Cindersmella, Cruncher the Muncher, Dumpy DeTrash, Feed Me, Gimmy Garbage, Henrietta Hauler, Leroy Lift, Litter Gitter, Mr. Hasty Wasty, Mt. Trashmore, Obi-One-Can-Only, Oscar, Pack Man, Pepe LePew, Petunia, Phil-Up, PU STU, Refuse Remover, Reliable Ray, Rubish Ralph, Sir Dumps a lot, Smashasaurus, Smellma, Steely Dan, Stop-O-Potomas, The Tin-binator, Timmy Tipper, Trash B Gonesky, Trashlanding, Wallie, Wasting Away.

The voting begins today and submissions will be accepted through Sunday, May 9. The public is invited to cast their vote at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TQCN3Q6

The nine entries receiving the most votes will be the winners. 

The winners submitters will be invited to the Rapid City Landfill in June to place magnetic signs on the City’s garbage trucks.  Contest prizes are being provided by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, future home of The Monument.

“The response from the public was simply overwhelming,” said Jancie Knight, outreach coordinator for the City’s Solid Waste Division. “To have more than 300 submissions was amazing and there were some incredibly creative and innovative suggestions. Submissions came from all across the community, from school children to senior citizens. The contest has spurred a level of excitement in the community.  As staff, we are having as much fun going through the submissions as those who entered the contest.”

Knight encourages the public to submit their deciding votes and she thanked the public for their submissions, giving a special nod to the Rapid City Area School District, which helped promote the contest.

For questions or additional information, contact the City’s Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

