Rapid City man identified again by 11-year-old in retrial

(KOTA)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man’s retrial on first-degree rape charges started Friday.

38-year old Theodore Guzman first faced three separate charges of first-degree rape of a child less than 13 as well as sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 in a 2020 trial that ended in a hung jury.

Each of the first-degree rape charges carries a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if he’s convicted.

During this morning’s testimony ... one woman cried as she recalled the night two alleged victims came to her.

Tuesday morning ... one of those girls recounted her story for the jury.

The trial is scheduled to continue into next week.

