Pennington County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating two missing 12-year-olds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help in finding two 12-year old boys who left Southwest Middle School at 12:35 PM April 13.

Xavier Wangen and Takoda Lynch are both dressed in predominately black.

Xavier is white and 5-foot-4 ... 110 pounds with blue eyes ... short brown hair with blue shoes and a black hoodie with a white number 23 on the back.

Takoda is Native American ... 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and hair wearing a black hoodie ... black pants and black and white shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office says the boys left the school unaccompanied and say they’re concerned about their well-being.

Call the Sheriff’s office at 605-394-2151 with any information.

