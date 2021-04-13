Noem asks Biden to OK fireworks

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Today, in an bid for freedom from the confines of COVID-19 and a return to normalcy, Governor Kristi Noem sent President Joe Biden a letter advocating for South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration on the Forth of July. The Governor asked the President for a reversal of last month’s decision by the National Park Service (NPS) which reneged on an agreement with the State to return fireworks to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

Noem pointed to statements made by the President this past March in which he voiced his intentions to see the Forth of July not just as a marker of our independence as nation, but a target date to mark our independence from the COVID-19 pandemic that has held much of our Country hostage for more than a year.

“This year, as we mark our independence from [COVID-19], Mount Rushmore would be the perfect place for a national celebration and fireworks show,” wrote Noem.

“We are committed to hosting a Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration that is safe and responsible and working closely with the National Parks Service (NPS) to do so. I respectfully ask that you continue the hopeful message you shared earlier this year and uphold our Agreement to host the event this year,” continued the Governor.

Noem cited South Dakota’s swift rate of vaccinations, the State’s Department of Tribal Relations role in including Native American-led programming at the event, and her commitment to upholding the State’s ongoing promise to factor environmental safety and potential hazards into the final decision to set off any fireworks on the holiday. She reiterated her dedication to host a safe and responsible holiday display and she promised to work closely with the National Parks Service at all levels of planning the event.

President Biden has not yet responded to the Governor’s request.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.