Advertisement

Less Wind More Snow for the Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No winter weather advisories at this point, but that could change.

A storm system will cross the Black Hills region starting Wednesday night and into late in the day Friday. Bringing with it a chance for some much needed moisture. Indeed it is a bit of annoyance, but at the same time we really need the ground moisture which will eventually translate into between a tenth of an inch to around a half inch of liquid moisture. And that by all accounts is a good thing.

We are looking about 1 to” of wet and heavy snow across Rapid City proper and about 3-6″ to points south of here like in the panhandle of Nebraska.

After that we level out temperature-wise and still remain pretty well below average for this time of the year. Typically we should be in the 53° range, but we will fall short of that after the snowfall and keep our temperatures near 55° on Sunday but really hovering in the mid-to-high 40′s overall.

Lows tonight under a mostly/partly cloudy sky and 22 chilly degrees. Wednesday Partly to mostly cloudy and 45°.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Six people determined to be involved in April 9 shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn
Cabin that started on fire
Cabin started on fire causing 18 acre wildfire
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
RF Buche to take over Wanblee Mart
Trees
Black Hills Energy preparing to hand out free trees for Earth Day

Latest News

Less wind more snow
Less Wind, but More Snow for the Black Hills
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another Windy Day Today; Prospects for Much-Needed Moisture by Week’s End
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Windy and cooler
Tuesday’s Sun and Clouds