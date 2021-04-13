Less Wind More Snow for the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No winter weather advisories at this point, but that could change.

A storm system will cross the Black Hills region starting Wednesday night and into late in the day Friday. Bringing with it a chance for some much needed moisture. Indeed it is a bit of annoyance, but at the same time we really need the ground moisture which will eventually translate into between a tenth of an inch to around a half inch of liquid moisture. And that by all accounts is a good thing.

We are looking about 1 to” of wet and heavy snow across Rapid City proper and about 3-6″ to points south of here like in the panhandle of Nebraska.

After that we level out temperature-wise and still remain pretty well below average for this time of the year. Typically we should be in the 53° range, but we will fall short of that after the snowfall and keep our temperatures near 55° on Sunday but really hovering in the mid-to-high 40′s overall.

Lows tonight under a mostly/partly cloudy sky and 22 chilly degrees. Wednesday Partly to mostly cloudy and 45°.

