RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thomas Jefferson is celebrating his birthday.

The third president has many crowning achievements that have rightfully earned him his place on Mount Rushmore.

A less well-known fact... is his sweet tooth.

Aside from being president, Thomas Jefferson helped play a vital role in bringing ice cream to America. He was known to serve it at the White House and is even accredited with the first American recipe.

The Silver Lining Creamery has brought the frozen delicacy a long way since the late 1700s. Both a Manager and Scooper at the creamery, Abbie Schoenberner, speaks to the notoriety behind their getting creative with scoops and exhibiting flavors across the board.

“[There’s] Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry all the way to dill pickle and ranch,” says Schoenberner. “Anything you can think of, we’ve made into an ice cream.”

Kid’s share Jefferson’s sweet tooth. That’s why the creamery is sure to feature flavors they’ll be familiar with.

“The cookie monster is just like your typical cookies n’ cream,” Schoenberner shares. “but, then we put a little twist on it with cookie dough and then we dye it blue to look like cookie monster!”

The shop has something to say to the former president.

“Thank you for making everyone’s day better! Ice cream is one way to brighten everyone’s day,” Schoenberner says through laughter.

Happy birthday Thomas Jefferson.

Thanks for ice cream.

