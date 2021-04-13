Advertisement

Graduation attendance announed by RCAS

RCAS graduation
RCAS graduation(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With 7 weeks left in the school year for Rapid City students, Dr. Lori Simon announced plans for how this year’s graduation ceremonies will be conducted.

This year Rapid City High will also use the Barnett Arena in addition to Central and Stevens students.

Graduation will also be an in-person event this year -- after being canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.

During her superintendent report during tonight’s school board meeting, Dr. Simon announced how attendance for the ceremony will be conducted.

”We do not plan to limit attendance at graduation in the Barnett Arena. However, for those families with physical distancing between their families and others, we have leased overflow space for graduation at Lacroix Hall,” Dr. Lori Simon, Superintendent RCAS, says

Rapid City High students will get their diplomas on May 28th, while students from Central and Stevens will walk the stage on May 30th.

