Ellsworth medical group transitions to electronic health record

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (KOTA) -  Paper medical records may be a thing of the past at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The 28th Medical Group is transitioning to an electronic health record April 24, and base officials recommend people check now to ensure they have access to the new site.

To verify access, people can log into the existing patient portal to confirm they have an active account.  Once there they can start getting set up though the new patient portal.

Existing Tricare Online accounts will automatically transfer to the new system, which is designed to be a more efficient place for patient’s health records.

“As with any new system, there will be a learning period for our staff and patients,” said Col. Robert Corby, the 28th Medical Group commander. “We want to ensure that all of our beneficiaries are aware of the changes being made and take steps now to help with the transition.”

While the medical group has been preparing for the transition, Corby said they do anticipate some delays at first.

“We’re asking for patience from our customers,” he said. “Patient safety is the highest priority and if we need to go slower to make sure we get it right in the new system, that is exactly what we will do.”

