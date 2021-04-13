CDC pauses Johnson & Johnson COVID shot, shouldn’t affect South Dakota vaccination efforts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday morning, the FDA and CDC recommended pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC website, some people who have received the vaccine are experiencing adverse reactions.

As of Tuesday, 15,734 South Dakotans have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, 3,500 of which were administered through Monument Health.

Of the almost 7 million doses nationwide of the one-shot vaccine, 6 people have had a significant reaction, blood clots.

“It’s still a very rare occurrence,” said Shankar Kurra, Monument Health’s vice president of medical affairs. “It’s about a one in a million and to put it into perspective, 99.99 percent. Precisely that number of folks don’t need to worry if you got this vaccine. It’s that 0.001 percent that unfortunately can have a rare side effect of a blood clot.”

Within six to 20 days after vaccination, the handful of people with blood clots had severe headaches, abdominal pain, stroke-like symptoms, leg pain, or shortness of breath, symptoms not usually associated with vaccinations.

“The CDC has only paused the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the other two vaccines are very safe and all the evidence we’ve had and all the millions of doses worldwide, we’re talking 200 million doses worldwide,” said Kurra. “So the vaccination efforts will still continue with the Moderna and Pfizer until we hear from the CDC.”

South Dakota has been a leader in getting shots into people’s arms and pausing of the J&J vaccine is not expected to slow things down.

“At least one in two South Dakotans has received at least one dose and one in three South Dakotans has completed the series of vaccines,” said Kurra. “So we are on good pace, I don’t think this is going to slow it down.”

The South Dakota Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, released a statement on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well, “The safety and well-being of all South Dakotans is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until we know more on the reported cases, all vaccinators across our state will follow the CDC’s and FDA’s recommendations and pause all administration of the J&J vaccine until further notice. We remain confident all those who’ve already received the J&J shot have no reason for immediate concern but encourage residents to speak with their medical providers should concerns arise.”

