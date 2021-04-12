RF Buche to take over Wanblee Mart

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wanblee Mart has been sold to RF Buche, who owns a small chain of Buche Foods and Gus Stop Convenience Stores. Buche will take over ownership of the store on April 28.

“The store will be closed on the 28th for inventory, team member orientations and other miscellaneous tasks and will open back up on Thursday, April 29th for ordinary business,” said RF Buche. “This Wanblee location is a great fit into our brand. I have been traveling on Highway 44 since I went to school at BHSU in Spearfish. I have always loved this store. It’s clean and Dondee (owner of Wanblee Mart) and her employees have done a great job for the community”.

Buche Foods has grocery stores in Pine Ridge, Mission, Gregory, Oacoma, Sisseton and Wagner. The company owns Gus Stop convenience stores in Wagner, Lake Andes, Mission and White River.

“The name will change to Buche’s Gus Stop and the location will be a great combination of a convenience store and a quality grocery store” said Buche. The short-term plan will be to install new gas pumps with credit card availability and an in-store self-checkout for gas customers that will accept cash. He also plans to add a canopy which will provide more safety and lighting to the store.

RF Buche added that he plans on offering RF’s Rewards card use so that customers can earn discounts, free product and gas savings.

Long term he hopes to do some additional branding and updating of the store’s décor, while bringing in new coolers and remodeling the interior to bring in more fresh produce, dairy and meat to the people of Wanblee.

“We look forward to meeting our customers,” said Buche

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.