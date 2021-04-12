Advertisement

Six people determined to be involved in April 9 shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn

Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man dead.
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man dead.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man dead.

Around 4:15 PM, April 9, police responded to room 212 of the South Dakota Rose Inn on E. Boulevard North. There, police found 37-year-old Jake Williams outside the motel room with several injuries. But, inside the room, they found 20-year-old Jesus Vance shot to death.

Using surveillance footage, police were able to identify vehicles leaving the scene, leading police to believe six people were involved.

“Right now we’re still looking for two out of the six people who were involved in this incident, in this shooting. We’ve got three in custody, in jail, the one subject, of course, deceased, and two we’re still looking for.”

In custody are 37-year-old Jake Williams for possession of a controlled substance and prohibited possession of a firearm, 55-year-old William Long for aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance, and 38-year-old Gilbert Reyna for aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Police issued warrants for two other individuals, 32-year-old Tracy Laughlin is wanted for aiding and abetting second-degree kidnapping and aiding and abetting aggravated assault and 35-year-old Travis Nelson is wanted for aiding and abetting second-degree kidnapping and aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Alleged construction malpractice problems are popping up in Hideaway Hills
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Keystone Fire
Fire near Keystone is under investigation
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

Cabin that started on fire
Cabin started on fire causing 18 acre wildfire
Trees
Black Hills Energy preparing to hand out free trees for Earth Day
Air quality dust alert issued for Rapid City through this evening
RF Buche to take over Wanblee Mart