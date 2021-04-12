Six people determined to be involved in April 9 shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man dead.

Around 4:15 PM, April 9, police responded to room 212 of the South Dakota Rose Inn on E. Boulevard North. There, police found 37-year-old Jake Williams outside the motel room with several injuries. But, inside the room, they found 20-year-old Jesus Vance shot to death.

Using surveillance footage, police were able to identify vehicles leaving the scene, leading police to believe six people were involved.

“Right now we’re still looking for two out of the six people who were involved in this incident, in this shooting. We’ve got three in custody, in jail, the one subject, of course, deceased, and two we’re still looking for.”

In custody are 37-year-old Jake Williams for possession of a controlled substance and prohibited possession of a firearm, 55-year-old William Long for aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance, and 38-year-old Gilbert Reyna for aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Police issued warrants for two other individuals, 32-year-old Tracy Laughlin is wanted for aiding and abetting second-degree kidnapping and aiding and abetting aggravated assault and 35-year-old Travis Nelson is wanted for aiding and abetting second-degree kidnapping and aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.