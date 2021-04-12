Advertisement

Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away.

The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they stopped a driver Sunday afternoon after determining he had an outstanding warrant. As they tried to arrest him, he got in the car and drove away.

At least one officer fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead.

According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The incident sparked protests late into Sunday night. Brooklyn Center is a city with a population of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis area was already on edge, midway through the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged in relation to George Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

