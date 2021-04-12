Advertisement

New program helping Native American women overcome substance abuse disorders

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office and Native Women’s Health Care signed a memorandum with a goal of helping women with substance abuse disorders clean and sober before, during, and after pregnancy. If a woman is in a diversion program she has a chance to have all her convictions erased which will assist them in obtaining an apartment, job, and any education after that.

Executive Director, Roxanne Two Bulls, spoke on the program.

