Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police says multiple agencies are on the scene.

“I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” said Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

KPD says a unification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Knoxville police are saying to avoid the area.

KPD says an officer is among the victims in a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

