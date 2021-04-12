Advertisement

Monday’s COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 187 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 119,283, with the state’s current death toll at 1947.

For the first time in weeks Pennington County saw a decrease in newly reported cases, with just 5 new infections. Dewey, Meade, Lawrence and Fall River counties each reported 1 news case.

The number of current hospitalizations decreased by 1 to 96.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 50.36% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 35.64% have completed the full vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Alleged construction malpractice problems are popping up in Hideaway Hills
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Keystone Fire
Fire near Keystone is under investigation
Shooting scene
Rapid City Police investigating shooting that kills one and injures another

Latest News

New program aimed to help Native women overcome substance abuse
New program helping Native American women overcome substance abuse disorders
Ravensborg clip KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
Ravensborg clip KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is still months away, but three cheerleaders in the Black...
Belle Fourche cheerleaders will get the opportunity of a lifetime in New York City
Covid 19 has caused a lot of problems for humans during the past year, but who would have...
After a year of working from home, dogs experience anti-social behaviors