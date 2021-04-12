Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Alleged construction malpractice problems are popping up in Hideaway Hills
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Keystone Fire
Fire near Keystone is under investigation
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

Incident at Austin-East High School
Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School
Before making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, see if COVID-19 vaccination is recommended...
CDC: What to expect at your COVID-19 vaccination appointment
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Air quality dust alert issued for Rapid City through this evening