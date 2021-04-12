Advertisement

Black Hills Energy preparing to hand out free trees for Earth Day

Trees
Trees(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On April 22 Black Hills Energy will be giving out free trees to their customers to help celebrate Earth Day.

The program began in 2014 -- and since then, nearly 8 thousand trees have been handed out in the eight states that Black Hills Energy serves.

Mutch Usera from Black Hills Energy says that if the trees are planted properly around your home -- they can help save upwards of 20 percent on your energy bill.

“During the summer months when the trees are green, it helps block the sun and keep it cooler. In the winter months when the leaves have fallen you have the sun that can penetrate through the trees,” Mutch Usera, says

Tree signup will be available starting April 22

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Alleged construction malpractice problems are popping up in Hideaway Hills
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Keystone Fire
Fire near Keystone is under investigation
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Six people determined to be involved in April 9 shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn
Cabin that started on fire
Cabin started on fire causing 18 acre wildfire
Air quality dust alert issued for Rapid City through this evening
RF Buche to take over Wanblee Mart