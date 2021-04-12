Advertisement

Another Windy day in KOTA Territory!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong, gusty winds can again be expected today as low pressure winds up in southern Canada. Gusts to 55 miles per hour are likely this afternoon over the South Dakota plains, hence a Wind Advisory is in effect. Isolated rain or snow showers will be possible, too.

Tuesday will be breezy, too with gusts to 40 miles per hour possible. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be below normal.

A storm system gathering in the Great Basin later this week will trudge east into the plains late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Some rain and snow will be likely, but the latest computer models are further south with the most significant precipitation. Nonetheless, some moisture is likely and temperatures will remain well be low average.

A return to sunny skies and warmer temperatures can be expected next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Alleged construction malpractice problems are popping up in Hideaway Hills
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Shooting scene
Rapid City Police investigating shooting that kills one and injures another
Keystone Fire
Fire near Keystone is under investigation

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Stronger winds continue over the next couple of days
Strong winds with some light rain/snow showers
Sunny
Enjoy the Sunny Saturday