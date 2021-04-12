Advertisement

Air quality dust alert issued for Rapid City through this evening

(Anderley Penwell)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An air pollution alert for dust has been issued today for the West side of Rapid City until 8 p.m. The alert was issued within the last two hours by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and relayed by the National Weather Service.

The City’s Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air during the alert period. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are expected to continue through this afternoon. The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over West Rapid City, producing the poor air quality. 

The winds are forecast to subside this evening.

Actions to reduce dust pollution include ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction sites and halting industrial and agricultural activities. Increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles and construction sites can also be of help.

Hourly dust concentration percentages can be accessed on the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ web page:  http://denr.sd.gov/des/aq/aarealtime.aspx

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Alleged construction malpractice problems are popping up in Hideaway Hills
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Keystone Fire
Fire near Keystone is under investigation
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit alleges Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase

Latest News

RF Buche to take over Wanblee Mart
Monday’s COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota
New program aimed to help Native women overcome substance abuse
New program helping Native American women overcome substance abuse disorders
Ravensborg clip KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version
Ravensborg clip KOTA Territory News at 530 - VOD - clipped version