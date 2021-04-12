After a year of working from home, dogs experience anti-social behaviors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Covid 19 has caused a lot of problems for humans during the past year, but who would have thought that working from home could also affect our pets?

Working from home has given dog owners the opportunity to spend more time with their animals, but this constant companionship along with fewer opportunities to interact with other canines and people can have a negative effect on a dog’s social skills. The lack of interaction can increase antisocial aggressive behaviors.

The Animal Psychology Center specializes in training service dogs and treating these aggressive behavioral issues.

“We have seen an upsurge of dogs with socialization problems and that usually leads to aggression and that’s just because some dogs grew up during covid, some dogs got isolated during covid and they started to become fearful of humans and other dogs,” said Katherine Andrews, the owner of the center. “You have to deal with it on a psychological level and you have to reprogram that dog and get a different idea in their head about the misunderstandings they have.”

Andrews works with a trained pack of dogs to fix socialization issues in other canines.

Sher says the pack eventually reprograms the aggressive dog to a friendly and healthy state of mind.

“You don’t have to live with that burden of not knowing if your dog is going to bite somebody or bite another dog. That’s a high liability and it also adds to your stress level quite a bit and the dog isn’t happy when they’re not balanced. Everyone wants to be emotionally balanced.”

Andrews believes dog owners should have their pets regularly socialize with both animals and people to keep their mental state at a healthy level.

