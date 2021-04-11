Advertisement

Stronger winds continue over the next couple of days

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will slightly weaken overnight, becoming breezy for much of western South Dakota. Some gusts could reach 30 mph. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s for many, making it feel like the teens or colder when adding in the wind chill factor.

It will be windy again for Monday with gusts up to 50 mph at times. This may warrant another wind advisory for parts of western South Dakota. High temperatures will be in the 40s for many on Monday with wind chill values making it feel more like the 30s. Scattered clouds are expected to develop through the day. Tuesday will be breezy with gusts to 40 mph at times. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 40s once again. Mostly cloudy skies move in on Wednesday ahead of a storm system entering the central/northern plains.

Cloudy skies are expected on Thursday with rain and snow showers impacting the area. The storm system we have been talking about looks to have shifted south a bit, taking most of the heavier moisture into parts of Nebraska. This is still far out so I wouldn’t be surprised to see this storm system wobble north and south a bit before becoming more concrete in location. Stay tuned for the latest information as we gather data and dissect it to give you the most accurate forecast possible.

Temperatures for the upcoming weekend will be highly dependent on if/how much snow we do get. Right now it looks like we could be near average by Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Models are starting to trend warmer, but we will keep an eye on that as we get closer.

