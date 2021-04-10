Advertisement

Unemployment dips for last week of March

People seeking jobless benefits will need to prove they are actively searching for work
People seeking jobless benefits will need to prove they are actively searching for work(none)
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the week of Match 28, new state unemployment claims were down by over 50 from the previous week.

Where continued claims fell from nearly five thousand to just under four thousand, decreasing over one thousand individuals.

That same week a total of 1 million dollars was paid out in state benefits and just over a million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Rapid City is looking to employ people for the fall as their staff numbers are still low.

Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator, wants to get people employed.

”Supporting big events like our stock show. They need hundreds of season support staff working those jobs,” says Shoemaker. “Anywhere sometimes between six hundred and seven hundred and support an event like the Black Hills Stock Show in January and early February. This year, it’s about 75-percent down.”

Unemployment numbers continue to fall as some people are making their way back to work.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene
Rapid City Police investigating shooting that kills one and injures another
Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
31-year old Adam Ryan Swift pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted...
Box Elder man faces potential life sentence
SD Attorney General to be promoted
Girl getting braids.
First indigenous led school coming soon to South Dakota

Latest News

Parents create a junior prom for RCAS students.
Parents create a junior prom for RCAS students
Oglala Lakota Living History Village soon to come.
Oglala Lakota Living History Village, a new entry point into Lakota Country
SD Politics
New survey shows political split in SD
RCPD
Rapid City shooting leaves one dead and another injured