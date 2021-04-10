Advertisement

Survey finds SD political beliefs split

Just over 46% of respondents said they identify as either extremely-to-moderately conservative,...
Just over 46% of respondents said they identify as either extremely-to-moderately conservative, while just under 42% of respondents fell under extremely-to-moderately liberal.(WNAX)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new survey conducted by a political science professor at the University of South Dakota shows a fairly even split when it comes to political opinion in the state of South Dakota, with conservative beliefs holding a slight edge, and a large portion of the population describing themselves at moderate.

John Dreyer, associate professor of political science at the South Dakota School of Mines, said that sentiment is reflective of the rest of the country.

“They want to see themselves as someone who can read the issues and decide for themselves, but they’re still Americans, they have that streak of rugged individualism in them,” Dreyer said.

Although South Dakota is often known as a staunchly red state, the results from this survey seem to tell a different story. Just over 46% of respondents said they identify as either extremely-to-moderately conservative, while just under 42% of respondents fell under extremely-to-moderately liberal. However, these numbers are a far cry from the distribution of political power in the state legislature -- with the Republican party holding a 62-to-8 seat majority in the statehouse, and a 32-to-3 lead in the senate.

Dreyer said that this split in ideology isn’t reflective of state government and that people tend to be more beholden to party affiliation, rather than their ideology.

He’s also seeing an increase in more hardline conservatives and liberals. He cites the recent Georgia elections as a reason polarization may not hold in the long term.

“Georgia went from a solid, predictable red state, to electing two Democratic senators,” Dreyer said. “There’s been talk of Texas going purple for 15 years. So, I don’t think polarization is here to stay. We’re just seeing more of it because we’re so exposed to it because of social media.”

Dreyer says given how close the last gubernatorial election was -- we may already be starting to see some political shifts.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
SD Attorney General to be promoted
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
Medical Marijuana growing
Medical marijuana, Governor Noem wants a few changes
COVID-19 numbers in SD for Thursday

Latest News

31-year old Adam Ryan Swift pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted...
Box Elder man faces potential life sentence
There’s been speculation in recent days that the three-term Senator may not run for re-election...
Thune says he plans to run for re-election
This was award to us by the National Weather Service.
KOTA and KEVN was awarded storm ready supporters certificate
The Liberty Plaza in Box Elder will be filled with businesses, housing, and their main feature...
Groundbreaking ceremony for Liberty Plaza in Box Elder takes place Friday