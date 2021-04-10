Advertisement

Rapid City Police investigating shooting that kills one and injures another

Shooting scene
Shooting scene(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police say one person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Rapid City on April 9.

Authorities say a call for shots fired around 4:15 at the South Dakota Rose Inn on East Boulevard North.

When officers arrived they say they found one person dead in the hotel and another was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleyway behind the hotel is taped off and is an active crime scene.

shortly after authorities located the suspect vehicle.

It was in the area of Nowlin St. and Farlow Ave, about a mile from the crime scene at the hotel.

Police say the individuals in that car fled to a nearby residence.

This is what law enforcement said... happened next.

“We have cleared the residence. We have all the occupants outside the residence. We will be spending some time talking to them about the shooting,” Brendyn Medina, Community Relations Specialist RCPD, says

As more details get released we will update you with that information.

