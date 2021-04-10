Advertisement

Rapid City hosts FFA State Convention for the first time it's moved in 93 years

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Future Farmers of America, or FFA, state convention is coming to Rapid City, moving for the first time in 93 years.

Normally, the event is held is Brookings where South Dakota State University is located.

However, due to COVID restrictions, it needed to move for the first time ever.

Staff is currently preparing for career development events, or competitions, that will be larger and more competitive than usual, because teams had to qualify in order to be a part of the convention in Rapid City.

Some students like Jackson McFaden, the South Dakota FFA Vice President, are optimistic and eager to face the added level of competition.

”I’m really looking forward for the level of competition that we haven’t seen,” says McFaden. “Maybe taking it up to the next level. I’m also really excited to see all of the members who are really excited to be here and competing in their events.”

The event will take place at Central States Fairgrounds starting Sunday and will be live streamed at sdaged.org.

