Parents create a junior prom for RCAS students

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For Rapid City Area Schools seniors, prom is one week away.

After much debate and moving of dates, RCAS staff decided to hold prom on the original date, April 17, but with a slight change, only seniors are allowed to purchase tickets.

So, a group of parents worked with LIV Hospitality to create a prom for the juniors.

Also planned for April 17th, this junior prom will fit the RCAS theme of starry night and will be held at the Courtyard by Marriot.

One of the moms helping to spearhead the event said prom is a milestone memory and wanted to help the kids out.

”We had a lot of kids that had already purchased prom dresses and tuxes and when the other prom event was canceled for June, those kids didn’t have any other option so we really wanted to make sure that they had an option to wear their clothes that they had purchased and to come out and enjoy a dance.”

Casey did inform us that formal attire will not be required.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/parent-hosted-rc-junior-prom-tickets-149444619881?aff=eand&fbclid=IwAR0wHppr4JuUGF7O9gqxK1PRSnr8ynd1G2srtmAEYyAoUt8tkC_lIM3KGw0

