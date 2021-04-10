Oglala Lakota Living History Village, a new entry point into Lakota Country

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Pine Ridge Chamber of Commerce joined with 5 other partners to bring the Oglala Lakota Living History Village to life.

It will be an entry point into Lakota Country.

Director of the Pine Ridge Area Chamber of Commerce, Ivan Sorbel, speaks to what it will look like.

“We’re going to depict the life of Lakota people from the late 1800s up and through the 1960s. We’ll have some displays there. Teepee displays of which our people lived in, up and through the turn of the 20th century, and then decorations inside,” says Sorbel. “How it might have been decorated back in those days, and how people utilize that space.”

The Lakota people have been around for many centuries, living all over the Midwest, with a rich and complex history stemming from Lake Superior.

A history the Oglala Lakota Living History Village will showcase to those entering and seeking to explore the ancestral lands.

Black Hills and Badlands Tourism CEO, Michelle Thomson, is thrilled that Native American history is becoming more prominent in the industry.

" It’s a huge opportunity for the Black Hills and Badlands region, and the entire state of South Dakota and for the Lakota people to be able to tell their story. The Native American experiences that we have through this area are really hidden gems,” says Thomson. “To have the Oglala Living History Village opening, I think that’s an incredible opportunity for the tourism industry and the Lakota people of course. It will be a great addition to the Black Hills and badlands, and we’re very excited to have it open.”

Introducing places like the History Village spark optimism for the growth of the Native American tourism market as it seeks to document and illustrate the many enduring and proud cultures of South Dakota.

The Village will be open June 1st.

