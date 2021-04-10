Advertisement

Enjoy the Sunny Saturday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sun reappeared today after the wintery drive-by overnight. Those skies will remain pretty clear for the entire day Saturday. Temperatures will be well above average for this time of the year and breezy over the weekend. However, after the beautiful Saturday afternoon, Sunday’s weather becomes a tale of two forecasts.

We will start off Sunday looking moderately sunny and then some unsettled weather for the second half of the day moves into eastern Wyoming gradually crossing the border into western South Dakota by the end of the day.

Expect another quickly moving system to rush across the viewing area dropping a few inches into the northern hills and then a rain and snow mix or just rain before it exits into the Badlands early Monday morning.

Next week will prove to be a typical April for the Black Hills region. We are looking upstream for some potentially snowy weather again. We will keep you posted.

