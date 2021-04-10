Advertisement

Box Elder man faces potential life sentence

31-year old Adam Ryan Swift pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted...
31-year old Adam Ryan Swift pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.(WCAX)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Box Elder man now faces a potential life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to a pair of sex crimes Friday morning in federal court in Rapid City.

31-year old Adam Ryan Swift pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Swift could get anywhere from 15 to 30 years on the exploitation charge and ten years to life on the enticement charge when he’s sentenced. According to his plea agreement, Swift agrees to not ask for a sentence of less than 30 years. According to the factual basis statement signed by Swift, he communicated with an undercover officer who he thought was a woman and said he wanted to meet to sexually abuse her five-year old daughter. Swift also told the agent he has sexually abused young boys and a newborn girl. Swift is the former commander of the VFW post in Rapid City.

Most Read

Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
SD Attorney General to be promoted
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
Medical Marijuana growing
Medical marijuana, Governor Noem wants a few changes
COVID-19 numbers in SD for Thursday

Latest News

Just over 46% of respondents said they identify as either extremely-to-moderately conservative,...
Survey finds SD political beliefs split
There’s been speculation in recent days that the three-term Senator may not run for re-election...
Thune says he plans to run for re-election
This was award to us by the National Weather Service.
KOTA and KEVN was awarded storm ready supporters certificate
The Liberty Plaza in Box Elder will be filled with businesses, housing, and their main feature...
Groundbreaking ceremony for Liberty Plaza in Box Elder takes place Friday