With two seats up for grabs, six candidates in the running for Spearfish School Board

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the Spearfish community had a chance to hear from all the candidates running for two seats on the school board on April 8.

The forum was attended by all six candidates -- who answered pre-submitted questions on issues facing the district and spoke on what they would like to do if elected to the board.

With two seats up for election and the school board being made up of five members, this election could play a big role in the future for the Spearfish community.

“These people make really important decisions for our schools and community and they need to be able to work and we need to be able to believe in them and trust them to do what is best for our schools,” Parri Schladweiler, says

Election day will be held on Tuesday, April 13th from 7:00 AM-7:00 PM at the Spearfish Senior Center. There will also be an election for Ward 2 City Council on the same ballot.

