Advertisement

With two seats up for grabs, six candidates in the running for Spearfish School Board

Spearfish school board forum
Spearfish school board forum(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the Spearfish community had a chance to hear from all the candidates running for two seats on the school board on April 8.

The forum was attended by all six candidates -- who answered pre-submitted questions on issues facing the district and spoke on what they would like to do if elected to the board.

With two seats up for election and the school board being made up of five members, this election could play a big role in the future for the Spearfish community.

“These people make really important decisions for our schools and community and they need to be able to work and we need to be able to believe in them and trust them to do what is best for our schools,” Parri Schladweiler, says

Election day will be held on Tuesday, April 13th from 7:00 AM-7:00 PM at the Spearfish Senior Center. There will also be an election for Ward 2 City Council on the same ballot.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
Inmate dead by apparent suicide
SD Attorney General to be promoted
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

Latest News

Clean up rapid city - VOD - clipped version
Clean up rapid city - VOD - clipped version
Snake safety - VOD - clipped version
Snake safety - VOD - clipped version
Indigenous schools - VOD - clipped version
Indigenous schools - VOD - clipped version
Girl getting braids.
First indigenous led school coming soon to South Dakota