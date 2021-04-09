Advertisement

Snow, strong winds and critical fire danger all on tap today

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain and snow showers will continue through the morning. A few more inches of snow is possible in the northern Black Hills region, along with the northern foothills. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue until noon today, unless canceled earlier. Expect slippery roads for your commute this morning if you live in those areas.

Skies will clear up through the day as rain and snow showers taper off by midday. Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s. Strong winds will continue through the afternoon hours with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Critical fire danger is also in play for northwest South Dakota and a Red Flag warning is in place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Perkins and Ziebach Counties.

Sunny skies are expected for Saturday, where temperatures will warm back up into the 60s for many. Another cold front is knocking on the door, though. It’ll move through Saturday night, bringing a few snow showers, strong winds and cooler air back into the picture. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible Sunday with an isolated light rain or snow shower possible. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday.

Cooler air will continue through all of next week with highs in the 40s for nearly every day. Another storm system looks to impact the area by late next week, where rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday. We will keep an eye on it and keep you updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
SD Attorney General to be promoted
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
Medical Marijuana growing
Medical marijuana, Governor Noem wants a few changes
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting

Latest News

snow
Snow is Back but the Weekend is Looking Nice
Snow is back
Snow Again Friday in the Black Hills
Warm and sunny, but wintry weather is back tonight
Thursday forecast
Rain and Snow are Back in the Black Hills