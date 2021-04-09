Snow, strong winds and critical fire danger all on tap today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain and snow showers will continue through the morning. A few more inches of snow is possible in the northern Black Hills region, along with the northern foothills. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue until noon today, unless canceled earlier. Expect slippery roads for your commute this morning if you live in those areas.

Skies will clear up through the day as rain and snow showers taper off by midday. Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s. Strong winds will continue through the afternoon hours with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Critical fire danger is also in play for northwest South Dakota and a Red Flag warning is in place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Perkins and Ziebach Counties.

Sunny skies are expected for Saturday, where temperatures will warm back up into the 60s for many. Another cold front is knocking on the door, though. It’ll move through Saturday night, bringing a few snow showers, strong winds and cooler air back into the picture. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible Sunday with an isolated light rain or snow shower possible. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday.

Cooler air will continue through all of next week with highs in the 40s for nearly every day. Another storm system looks to impact the area by late next week, where rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday. We will keep an eye on it and keep you updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.