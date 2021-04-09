Snow is Back but the Weekend is Looking Nice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures that are closer to normal are coming, but it will feel like a bit of a jolt after being so warm.

As we have been advertising, high pressure moves in back in - and then back out again - for the rest of the week. We are moving into what can only be described as an unsettled pattern.

The sun is here for today and they skies will remain pretty clear for part of the night. However, after midnight the places that I call “the usual suspects” aka the Northern and Central Hills, will get another round of heavy snow tonight. There will be a few flakes in the immediate Rapid City area, but I’m not calling for too much.

All of this is very beneficial as we are really in need of more moisture in order to prevent anymore wildfires.

Expect more moderate and seasonable temperatures for the next seven days, with a chance of more moisture by Wednesday in advance of another front.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.