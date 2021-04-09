Advertisement

New grant for arts organizations opened up by the U.S. Small Business Administration

Businesses can apply for a new grant.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The United States Small Business Administration is opening up a new grant aimed at helping those businesses impacted by COVID-19 get back on their feet.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant is giving away more than $16.2 billion to theaters, concert venues, and other arts organizations that had to shut their doors during the pandemic.

Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council Mark Rambow says the arts were hit hard during the pandemic. He says just their event center, which had to operate in a severely limited capacity throughout the pandemic, makes up around 45% of their overall revenue.

”Between the Shutter Venue Grant and the PPP funds that are out there, it’s real important but it’s also a great opportunity for us to continue to do our good work that we do in the community just like all the other great nonprofits we have here,” says Rambow.

Even though the Dahl Arts Center didn’t apply for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, Rambow recommends businesses apply.

You can click this link for more information.

