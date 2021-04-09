Groundbreaking ceremony for Liberty Plaza in Box Elder takes place Friday

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - The Liberty Plaza in Box Elder will be filled with businesses, housing, and their main feature a state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar recreation center for people in the community and the people stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

This was a collaborative project between the federal, state, and local governments with help from the Ellsworth Development Authority.

When the authority was founded in 2009 Executive Director Scott Landguth says the organization was at a point where they were operating with only $38 dollars in their bank account due to the lack of funding in their early stages.

“We’ve gone from there to now we have over thirty million dollars in assets a decade later so all of that has gone to partnering and benefiting the air force and making sure that South Dakota is a great place for the air force to conduct its mission,” says Landguth.

The project will continue to be leveled until the end of April where they will then start construction on utilities and roads.

