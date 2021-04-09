Friday’s COVID-19 numbers for South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 222 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 119,096.

Pennington County reported 19 new cases, Lawrence County reported 6, Custer reported 3, Harding, Butte, Meade, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties reported 2 new cases each, and Tripp and Gregory counties each reported one new case.

The number of current hospitalizations decreased by 3 to 97.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 48.84% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 33.84% have completed the full vaccine series.

