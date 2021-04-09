Advertisement

Bomber Task Force mission conducted by B-1 bombers from Ellsworth AFB

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -  Ellsworth B-1 bombers are home Friday after a long-range mission near the Balkan peninsula.

On April 6, a pair of B-1B Lancers launched from their home station at Ellsworth Air Force Base on a long-range mission to the Aegean Sea.

The single day mission took the crew 28 hours and logged nearly 12,000 nautical miles round-trip.

“This long duration dynamic force employment mission is a clear demonstration in the role Team Ellsworth plays in helping Air Force Global Strike Command clearly demonstrate the capabilities of America’s strategic bomber aircraft and our focus on ensuring security in that region,” said Col. Daniel Hoadley, 28th Bomb Wing Vice Commander, in a news release sent by the base.

The release went on to say the exercise was part of a U.S. European Command training bomber task force mission.

“U.S. security commitments to the NATO Alliance remain ironclad,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Lance Landrum, USEUCOM Director of Operations. “Today’s Bomber Task Force mission is another in a long list of examples of how America’s military forces sustain, readdress and improve interoperability with Allies and partners and demonstrates our nation’s ability to deliver commitments from across the Atlantic.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
SD Attorney General to be promoted
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
Medical Marijuana growing
Medical marijuana, Governor Noem wants a few changes
COVID-19 numbers in SD for Thursday

Latest News

FFA State Convention moves to Rapid City, the first time the convention has moved in 93 years.
Rapid City hosts FFA State Convention for the first time it's moved in 93 years
Chamber of Commerce wants to push Native American tourism is a better direction
Building better Native American tourism
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz faces probe by House ethics panel over potential misconduct
House ethics committee opens probe into Gaetz
A 3D rendering of the project.
Groundbreaking ceremony for Liberty Plaza in Box Elder takes place Friday