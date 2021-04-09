Bomber Task Force mission conducted by B-1 bombers from Ellsworth AFB

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ellsworth B-1 bombers are home Friday after a long-range mission near the Balkan peninsula.

On April 6, a pair of B-1B Lancers launched from their home station at Ellsworth Air Force Base on a long-range mission to the Aegean Sea.

The single day mission took the crew 28 hours and logged nearly 12,000 nautical miles round-trip.

“This long duration dynamic force employment mission is a clear demonstration in the role Team Ellsworth plays in helping Air Force Global Strike Command clearly demonstrate the capabilities of America’s strategic bomber aircraft and our focus on ensuring security in that region,” said Col. Daniel Hoadley, 28th Bomb Wing Vice Commander, in a news release sent by the base.

The release went on to say the exercise was part of a U.S. European Command training bomber task force mission.

“U.S. security commitments to the NATO Alliance remain ironclad,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Lance Landrum, USEUCOM Director of Operations. “Today’s Bomber Task Force mission is another in a long list of examples of how America’s military forces sustain, readdress and improve interoperability with Allies and partners and demonstrates our nation’s ability to deliver commitments from across the Atlantic.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.