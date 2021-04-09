Advertisement

Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt,...
Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. It was reported on April 9, 2021, that Egyptian archeologists unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city near Luxor, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.(Amr Nabil | AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city south of Cairo, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.

Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass says that an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city, called the ‘Lost Golden City,’ in the southern province of Luxor.

It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

He said on Thursday that the city was built on the western bank of the Nile River and was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the pharaonic empire.

Last year, archeologists started excavating in the area, searching for the mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
Pine Ridge graduate chases dreams, on the 2021 NFL Draft
SD Attorney General to be promoted
A mass vaccination site in Colorado shut down after several had adverse reactions.
Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions
Medical Marijuana growing
Medical marijuana, Governor Noem wants a few changes
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting

Latest News

DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
Rapper-actor DMX dead at 50
OST speaks on updates to Camp Mni Luzahan
OST members speak about updates to Camp Mni Luzahan
Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon warehouse workers reject union bid in Alabama
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Suspect identified in Bryan mass shooting